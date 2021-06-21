Jasmin Bhasin became a household name since she starred as Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. After participating in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14, this stunning beauty has now featured in several back-to-back music videos.

During a recent exclusive conversation about her latest music video Tenu Yaad Karaan, with Gurnazar Chattha, we asked the television beauty the reason behind her saying yes to such projects finally. While at it, Jasmin also shed light on one of the biggest perks of being an actress. To know what it is, scroll down below.

Talking about featuring in back-to-back music videos in the recent past, Jasmin Bhasin said, “The reason… Maine isse pehle music videos kare nahi the aur muje aisa lagta tha ki mai kar paungi, nahi kar paungi, because it was something completely different and new to me. Toh jab muje offer hua, I was very excited kyuki I personally love watching music videos. Aur mai jabhi dekhti thi I used to imagine myself in them. So when I got offered I was very happy.”

Since her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin has featured in several music videos, including Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit with Aly Goni, Maninder Buttar & Asees Kaur’s Pani Di Ga, Vishal Mishra’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega with Mr Goni and Rahul Vaidya’s Aly with her BB14 housemates.

Elaborating on doing Tenu Yaad Karaan with Gurnazar Chattha, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Yeh song sunte hi, you feel so happy – aapke chere pe smile aa jati hai, you get those emotions, you get those butterflies of falling in love. I loved it. Storyline maine unse mangi toh usne jo story diya that was also super cute. So there was no reason for me to say no.”

While adding that a perk of her job is that she can become anything she wants to be, Jasmin also spoke about Aly Goni calling her cute in a Punjabi suit. Talking about donning the Patiala attire in the song, she said, “Yaar bahut cute laga, kyuki I think joh mere profession ka part joh mai sabsa zyada enjoy karti hu actresses ka yahi hai ki mai experiment kar saki hu different looks ke sath. Kisi din modern hot-shot ladki ban gayi, kissi din gaon ki pyaari si, cute si, innocent ban gayi. So, I really enjoyed this part of dressing up and becoming some character and then looking like it. I really enjoyed that part.”

Check out the video of Jasmin Bhasin and Gurnazar Chattha in conversation with us here:

