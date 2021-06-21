The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy TV Shows in the country. The show brought together several comedians like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma and many others. The show has been entertaining the audiences for five years now.

Advertisement

While it is well known that comedian Kapil had a fallout with Sunil Grover, not many know that there was some tension between the ace comedian and Krushna before the show became a rage on TV. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The two comedians share a great bond now but it wasn’t the same always. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Krushna Abhishek took a jibe at Kapil Sharma and said that the two of them are different and that Kapil “just gives one-liners” while he is a performer.

Krushna said, “I never compare myself with Kapil. We have totally different styles. Kapil just gives one-liners, I do performances. Let’s be practical and genuine. Does he perform for one hour on his show? I perform for one hour. That’s the difference between us.”

Krushna Abhishek’s role as Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show 2 was much praised by the audience. The two comedians are working wonders on the show, garnering massive TRPs every week. Audiences love their impeccable comic timing, unmatched chemistry and funny banter.

Previously, Krushna had opened up about the rumoured rivalry between the two in terms of the TRP rating of their respective shows. Talking to DNA, he said, “Both of us wanted our shows to be the best and rank high on the charts. Whatever he or I may have said at that time, when my father passed away, he immediately called me. Mera personal equation Kapil ke saath kabhi kharab nahi tha. We have always been respectful of each other. When I was offered The Kapil Sharma Show, I thought Bharti (Singh) bhi hai saath mein, so it will be good. The three of us had done Comedy Circus together and this would be a reunion. I hadn’t met Kapil for a long time, but first meeting mein hi the ice was broken.”

Must Read: Avika Gor On The ‘Secret Child’ Rumours With Sasural Simar Ka Co-Star Manish Raisinghan: “He’s Almost My Father’s Age”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube