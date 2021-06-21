The much-awaited The Family Man 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month and has received an extremely positive reception from both critics and audiences. Performances of lead characters of Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Samantha Akkineni and others were hailed by the critics.

With the success of The Family Man series, Priyamani has become one of the most talked-about stars in the series. Her role as Suchi, Srikant Tiwari’s wife, has become popular among fans. Some liked the character while some hated the character so much that she received hate mails.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani opened up about receiving hate mail. She said, “The Family Man has definitely changed my life for the better. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut on an OTT world …Yes I do get a lot of negative comments too. That means I have done something right in the character. So I see it as a win-win situation.”

When asked about why Suchi is so unhappy with Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani said, “Well according to Suchi she wants someone to talk to and someone who will listen to her… which obviously Srikant is doing but in his own way which is not ok for her. She feels they lack communication since he’s always busy with his work, given the nature of his job.”

Priyamani further revealed how much her role has evolved from The Family Man season 1 to season 2. She said, “I did not expect much when I joined the series but thanks to Raj sir and DK sir and Suman Kumar for writing the role of Suchi so well that a lot of people have identified with the character and have appreciated my acting as well and have been sending me a lot of texts on a daily basis. The character has definitely evolved from season 1. The emotional graph is higher from season 1. Suchi’s equation with her daughter Dhriti is a little different from season 1 and even with her Srikant also…so lots of emotional ups and downs.”

