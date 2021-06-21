On April 1, 2016, actress Pratyusha Banerjee – who gained fame as Anandi in Balika Vadhu – was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment. Her family and a few of her friends accused her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh of abetment to suicide. Now, 5 years later, Singh says he is still waiting for closure.

During a recent conversation, Rahul Raj bared his soul as he spoke of his lover’s death and what led to it, the accusations her friends Vikas Gupta and Kamya Punjabi have laid on him, him planning on suing them and more. Read all he said below.

In a conversation with Spotboye, Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh revealed the pandemic had prolonged the case much longer. He said, “I am waiting for the day when the court will clear my name. I know I am not guilty. I didn’t kill Pratyusha, her parents’ greed killed her. She was unable to satiate their endless demands. I tried to save her, not kill her.”

Talking about Pratyusha Banerjee’s friends Vikas and Kamya blaming him for her death, Rahul Raj Singh said, “I can never forget that day. It is embedded in my mind heart and soul. And the way Pratyusha’s so-called friends Vikas Gupta and Kamya Punjabi tried to pin Pratyusha’s death on me…they have their conscience and God to answer to. They know as well as I do that I am not guilty. They also know why they did all the tamasha.”

He continued, “For the publicity. They maligned me without a shred of evidence. That last phone call that Pratyusha made to me does not have any evidence to prove me guilty. Pratyusha does not accuse me even once in that conversation of anything. All her grief and anger were directed at her parents. They are the ones who should be held responsible. In fact when the honourable judge granted me bail it was on the basis of that last phone conversation between Pratyusha and me.”

Adding that he will sue Vikas Gupta and Kamya Punjabi for criminal defamation, Rahul Raj Singh said, “They have damaged my life and career beyond repair. No retaliatory action can give me back my five lost years. Since I was held responsible for Pratyusha’s death all my work dried up. All that I had achieved before Pratyusha’s death is forgotten. My life has come to a standstill.I will sue these two for criminal defamation claiming Re1 as compensation.”

In the same conversation, Rahul reveals that Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents live in shabby quarters in Mumbai with no income. He added that they aren’t going back to their hometown, Jamshedpur, because “everyone there knows how they exploited their daughter.” He concluded his conversation by saying that he had complete faith in the judiciary and believes that one day he will be declared innocent. He added, “I will start my criminal defamation proceedings against Vikas Gupta and Kamia Panjabi. I want them in jail for what they’ve done to me.”

