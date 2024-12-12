Today (December 12) marks the birth anniversary of actor Sidharth Shukla. He remains one of the most adored Bigg Boss winners to have ever graced the show and fans have still kept his legacy alive. While his journey on Bigg Boss 13 has had many iconic moments, his monologue on gender equality on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes had taken the internet by storm. Even now, the video keeps on going viral on the internet wherein fans praise Sidharth’s ideology on a man and woman being equal during a fight.

What Was Sidharth Shukla’s Monologue About?

In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla had gotten into a fight with his co-contestant Rashami Desai. When Salman Khan confronted both of them, Sidharth put forth his point strongly. The late actor had said how it is a stereotypical notion that a woman is weaker than a man and she has to be protected in a fight and the man is always on the wrong side. The actor then added that he comes from a household which did not teach him this.

Sidharth Shukla was heard saying, “Whenever I used to fight with my sisters who are elder to me, my mother never said that she is a girl so don’t fight with her or even they were not advised to not fight with me since I was a boy. My mom always said Dono Lado Aur Dono Maro. I will show both a man and a woman their place if they misbehave with me. I will also say sorry if I’m wrong but if someone brings 10 people with them while trying to prove their point right, I will not bow down. If someone is shouting to prove a point despite being wrong, I will not apologize to them. If this makes me a monster, so be it. I’m very bad, they are very good. I’m happy being this way.” The Balika Vadhu actor’s speech had left Salman Khan and the rest of the contestants speechless and still resonates with many fans.

Fans’ Reaction To Sidharth Shukla’s Speech

One of the fans had stated, “You had always inspired me. Thank you for being the definition of a real man.” While another netizen had said, “He brilliantly put his points in front of Salman Sir. You can’t take advantage of being a woman always. This show is not about men and women only, it is much above that. Just because you are a woman, you cannot disrespect a man and his family.”

Sidharth Shukla had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Asim Riaz was the first runner-up. Shukla tragically passed away on September 2, 2021 after suffering a heart attack. However, his memories are still etched in the hearts of his fans.

Gender equality is a human fight not a female fight!In today’s day, instead of talking & focusing more on playing the women card,let’s talk & regulate equality..because we need it more and men and women are equal!!We feel so glad & proud to see Sid speaking up on this issue! pic.twitter.com/l43Ac22zQk — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 23, 2019

