Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmum Dutta has become a household name with her performance as Babita Iyer on the show. Not only Jethalal but she makes us swoon over her charm and good looks too. But did you know that she also lives life queen size, thanks to her stellar net worth which will leave you wide-eyed.

Munmun Dutta’s Journey On Showbiz

Munmun Dutta performed as a child singer in Akashvaani and Doordarshan. She made her acting debut at the age of 17 with the TV show Hum Sab Baarati opposite her now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Dilip Joshi. She then went on to star in the film Mumbai Xpress alongside Kamal Haasan. She furthermore went on to do movies like The Little Goddess, Holiday and the Bengali film Amar Akashe Megh Brishti. However, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came as a major break for her and her role as Babita Ji is now a fan favorite. According to News18, Dutta is paid around Rs 35,000 to 50,000 per episode for the show.

Assets Owned By Munmun Dutta

According to Lehren, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress owns some luxury cars. She owns a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire worth 10 lakhs. She furthermore owns a swanky Toyota Innova worth 17 lakhs. Munmun Dutta purchased a lavish home worth 1.80 crore in Mumbai. A major chunk of her income also comes from brand endorsements on social media and the profits from her YouTube channel. She enjoys an Instagram follower count of 8.5 million. While she has an impressive 1.84 million subscribers on YouTube.

Munmun Dutta’s Net Worth

According to Bollywood Shaadis, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress’ net worth for 2024 is reportedly 40 crores. Her net worth in 2021 was around 29 crores. This means that her net worth has witnessed a jump of almost 40.6% over the span of three years. Now, this is a true sign of success.

