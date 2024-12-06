Bigg Boss 18 fans have been brutally trolling contestant Eisha Singh after yesterday’s (December 5) episode. The actress was interviewed by Lallantop anchor Saurabh Dwivedi, who had graced the show to grill the contestants with some tough questions. However, Eisha’s interview rather left the audience in shock because the actress not only admitted to character assassinating Chahat Pandey and accusing Karanveer Mehra of being cheap but did not seem to have any regret for the same.

What Did Eisha Singh Say?

Eisha Singh was hinted by Saurabh that fans did not take her twisting Karanveer Mehra’s words very well. However, to this, she continued to assert that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner told her that he would get ‘cheap’ if he sat near her. She furthermore admitted that she did romantically link Chahat Pandey with a married Afreen Khan. However, the Sirf Tum actress added that she does not regret saying that since at that moment, she felt it.

Netizens Slam Eisha Singh

Needless to say, fans started brutally trolling Eisha Singh after the same. One of the fans stated, “Eisha has no conscience. She is a horrible human being.” Another netizen added, “Eisha accepted that she judged Chahat ad Afreen. B***h that’s literal character assassination. And she says that she has no regret. Bhai Mere Dushmano Ko Bhi Aisi Aurat Naa Dena Unki Zindagi Mein, She’s a psycho.”

A user added, “What an absolute liar. Everyone in the house deserves to see that clip of what actually happened. Yeh Ladki Ke Naam Par Dhabba Hain, Kalank.”

Another netizen said, “She is shamelessly trying to tarnish Karanveer’s image with lies. Enough of this nonsense. Makers need to wake up and ensure that this is called out during WKV.”

Many fans are also upset that Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan did not call out Eisha Singh for her behavior towards Karanveer Mehra and Chahat Pandey. Many fans have also been alleging that this season has been biased towards the likes of Eisha, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Tajinder Bagga. Well, as Farah Khan is gearing to host this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, it will be interesting to see whether she calls out Eisha on this issue or not.

Eisha has lied yet again! Character assassination seems to come effortlessly to her, as if it’s second nature. Her level of hypocrisy is beyond comparison—truly unmatched. One has to wonder how she manages to sleep at night with such ease.#KaranveerMehra #BiggBoss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/qQVTrtsS4P — Pooja BBF0LL0ER⏳ (@Panamadelhi) December 5, 2024

