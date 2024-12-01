Chaahat Pandey is one contestant who has made her presence felt on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. The actress also became the first contestant to join the superstar for a podcast. She spilled the bean to Salman about the relationship between the show’s contestants. Here, we are taking a look at her net worth.

Chaahat Pandey’s Net Worth

Hailing from a village in Madhya Pradesh, Chaahat Pandey has made it big in the TV industry with her hard work and determination. She has often credited her mother for being a solid support system, even on Bigg Boss 18. After completing her acting training in Indore, she forayed into the world of TV with the show Pavitra Bandhan.

However, it was the TV show Hamari Bahu Silk that catapulted her into the main league. She further became a household name with TV shows like Durga – Mata Ki Chaaya and Nath – Zevar Ya Zanjeer. The actress was seen opposite her Bigg Boss 18 co-star Avinash Mishra on these shows. After this, Chaahat also forayed into politics.

According to a report in India Present, Chaahat Pandey’s net worth is around 7 crores as of 2024. The actress’ net worth mainly comprises her income from TV shows, brand endorsements, and various public appearances. While she might not be the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 18, her participation on the show might solidify her net worth since many fans are predicting that the actress has the potential to become one of the finalists of the same.

Chaahat Pandey’s Journey On Bigg Boss 18

Chaahat Pandey is garnering a lot of eyeballs for her fights with Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh on the show. However, she has been seen bonding with Rajat Dalal in some of the latest episodes. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Pandey will once again be seen getting into a war of words with Avinash.

