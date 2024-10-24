If one contestant is garnering a lot of buzz for his somewhat controversial stint on Bigg Boss 18, it is undoubtedly Avinash Mishra. He is being hailed as the show’s ultimate villain for good and bad reasons. Let us look at his current net worth.

Avinash Mishra’s Net Worth

Avinash Mishra started his TV journey with ad films. He was later seen in shows like Sethji, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaaz, and Mariam Khan. However, he gained prominence with shows like Yeh Teri Galliyan and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Key. He was also seen in shows like Durga and Nath opposite his now Bigg Boss 18 co-star Chahat Pandey. Mishra’s net worth comprises his income from TV shows and brand endorsements. Apart from his TV shows, he has also gained a significant portion of his net worth from his music videos. He was seen in music videos like ‘O Mere Humnava’ and ‘Tere Siva.’ While it is unclear what is his remuneration for Bigg Boss 18, his current net worth ranges from between 5 to 6 crore.

Avinash Mishra’s Stint On Bigg Boss 18

Avinash Mishra has made headlines with each passing day because of his stint on Bigg Boss 18. He was also unanimously voted out by the contestants for his aggressive nature. Be it for his fight with Karanveer Mehra or his war of words with Chahat Pandey, his actions on the show have left fans heavily divided. However, he is also shown to share a close friendship with Eisha Singh and Chahat Pandey. Many fans speculate that something is also brewing between him and Eisha in the current episodes.

Avinash Mishra’s latest statements on Chahat Pandey have not been taken well by the netizens. It will be interesting to see whether Salman Khan will school him on the same. However, it cannot be denied that he is making his presence felt on the show.

