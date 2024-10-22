Bigg Boss 18 is witnessing some high-octane drama with each passing day. There are already some significant rivalries on the show, but they only intensify with every episode. Now, from the show’s live feed, a video has been going viral like wildfire of Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh making controversial statements against Karanveer Mehra. Fans have not taken to the same well and have been brutally trolling the duo. Some netizens are also irked as to why this video was edited out from the main episode.

What Did Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Say?

Regarding Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra calls him a “Mara Hua Aadmi” (soulless man). Eisha Singh adds that he is a very sad soul and has undergone many bad things in life. She also openly blurts out that Karanveer has gone through two divorces. Avinash adds, “Uske Saath Bura Hona Hi Chahiye, Tadpa Hua Aadmi Hain.” (He should only face bad things in life. He is an unhappy man). Eisha says that by God’s grace, their lives are not sad like him. On a concluding note, Avinash adds, “Aise Sad Aadmi Ko Show Se Nikal Dena Chahiye, Chalo Nikalte Hain Milke.” (Such a sad soul should be thrown out of the show. Let us remove him together).

Netizens Troll Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Brutally

No sooner did the Bigg Boss 18 live feed video go viral than netizens started trolling Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh mercilessly. One of the netizens said, “They are so disgusting.” While another fan added, “I knew this part would be edited out. Unbelievable. So clearly, they will not discuss this on Weekend Ka Vaar.” A netizen went on to say, “How toxic they are.” Another fan added, “Kaise cheap log Hain.” A netizen said, “Talking rubbish about KVM behind his back is a thing only a coward can do.”

Take A Look At The Video

It seems netizens are pretty miffed with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Avinash and Karanveer Mehra have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. It will be interesting to see if these statements will also be exposed on the show.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mayur Vakani aka Sundar’s Salary Is 76% Less Than His ‘Behna’ Disha Vakani’s Remuneration?

Follow Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News