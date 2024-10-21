Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 is turning out to be an exciting season. Within two weeks of its premiere, the show has kept everyone hooked to their TV screens. Not only on the show, the contestants are soaring high with their popularity on X. Take a look at the top 5 most trending and mentioned contestants on X.

5. Chahat Pandey

In the 5th position, we have Chahat Pandey. She became the only female contestant to make it to the list. The actress is also hailed as a lone warrior as she did not bow down to the bullying and targeting from the other contestants.

4. Rajat Dalal

He might become a little aggressive sometimes, but Rajat Dalal has made his presence felt in the Bigg Boss 18 house with his thoughts and opinions. The YouTuber and former wrestler is consistently articulating his views on every issue of the house. Needless to say, he is in the 4th spot on the list.

3. Avinash Mishra

For good, bad, ugly reasons, this contestant has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs on the show. Even if it triggers the other contestants, Avinash Mishra has not been afraid to put out his opinions openly. Many fans are predicting him as a finalist already.

2. Karanveer Mehra

After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, many fans are predicting that Karanveer Mehra also has the potential to lift the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. He is being hailed as one of the most competent players on the show. His rivalry with Avinash Mishra is also gaining a lot of buzz.

1. Vivian Dsena

And Bigg Boss 18 Ka Laadla Vivian Dsena makes it to the top list. He is inevitably one of the most popular contestants on the show. Needless to say, he has emerged as the winner in this list.

