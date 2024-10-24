Bigg Boss 18’s 18th episode saw some high-octane drama. Guess who emerged as the star of the episode? Drum Rolls: Chahat Pandey all the way. We loved how she stood firm against Avinash Mishra while he tried to character-assassinate her and gave us one of the most badass dialogues of the season.

Ep 18 On Drama: 6 On 10

Thanks to Chahat Pandey, the episode was full of drama. Avinash Mishra is losing the plot with each passing episode. However, Chahat compared him to her sandals’ dust, which was the ultimate Mic Drop moment.

Ep 18 On Content: 5 On 10

Bigg Boss fans love it when the show’s female contestants take a stand for themselves, and that is what Chahat Pandey did. The actress proved why she is turning out to be one of the most promising contestants of Bigg Boss 18. On the other hand, Afreen Khan and his wife Sara Khan’s personal life came to the forefront, as if it were a foreshadowing of the Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain saga.

Ep 18 On Emotion: 6 On 10

We felt for Chahat Pandey’s tears and frustration when such derogatory statements were made about her character by her Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant and former co-star Avinash Mishra. On the other hand, Afreen Khan opening up about his wife’s tragic miscarriage was extremely sad. We could also empathize with Alice Kaushik, who was reminded of her father’s suicide after hearing a similar story about Sara’s father.

Ep 18 On Hype: 4 On 10

Except for the Chahat Pandey-Avinash Mishra rivalry, the episode did not have many hype-worthy moments. We are not interested in a couple’s personal life being brought out in the open. Again, The ranking task was boring, and ultimately, the contestants were unable to reach a common conclusion.

Bigg Boss 18 Verdict: 6 On 10

After today’s episode, the fans were left cheering for Chahat Pandey. However, Avinash Mishra and his trio gang seem to be digging their graves on the show. It will be interesting to see whether this fiasco will be addressed on the Weekend Ka Vaar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Follow Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

Must Read: October OTT Verdict (Week 3): The Great Indian Kapil Show Steals #1 Spot From Taaza Khabar S2 With 52% More Views, A Surprise Entry At 2nd Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News