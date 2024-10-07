Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere went on air last evening and enjoyed impressive viewership on JioCinema. Salman Khan has returned as the host for the new season, which features Shehzada Dhami, Rajat Dalal, and Alice Kaushik, among others, as participants. Vivian Dsena has also entered the show, and his presence has soared in viewerships of the grand premiere. But will he beat Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13? Scroll below for more details!

Vivian rose to immense fame with his portrayal as Abhay Raichand in the supernatural thriller show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani. He went on to become a leading face of Colors TV with Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Sirf Tum are his other collaborations with the channel.

Vivian Dsena boosts viewership

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, the internet broke as Salman Khan announced Vivian’s entry. The viewership of JioCinema grew by 0.1 crores within seconds as his name was announced on Sunday evening. After 8 years of rejecting the show, the handsome hunk has finally participated in the reality show. There are high hopes pinned on him by Colors TV as well as his massive fan base.

Will Vivian help Bigg Boss 18 create history?

Sidharth Shukla participated Bigg Boss 13 holds the highest TRP in history with a score of 4.9. In fact, the opening episode clocked in a Television rating point of 2.8. Over the years, the reality show has witnessed dip in viewership because of less renowned faces and participation of more social media personalities.

Vivian Dsena is a household name and so was Sidharth Shukla. It is now to be seen whether he can pull eyeballs just as the late actor did and increase the viewership of this season.

The lowest TRP was generated by the final episode of Bigg Boss 15, which was won by Tejasswi Prakash. It clocked in figures of only 1.9, which is almost 158% lesser than the highest season (BB13).

There are a lot of expectations from Vivian and the other contestants of Bigg Boss 18. Only time will tell if they manage to revive the craze for the Colors show.

