Salman Khan kicked off the new season of Bigg Boss 18 with a bang. This season boasts everything from a unique theme to an exciting lineup of contestants. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from the grand premiere.

Bigg Boss 18 Highlights

Salman Khan Talking To His AI Versions

One of the most unique ways to kickstart the Bigg Boss 18 premiere was to show Salman Khan talking to his past and future self, which was generated through AI. He could see a struggling actor in his past self while an accomplished and fulfilled superstar in his future self. It was indeed a unique idea and even left Salman spellbound.

Time Ka Taandav Theme

There is a lot of anticipation regarding the show’s theme, Time Ka Taandav. Through this, the contestants will get a glimpse of their past and future. Because of this unique theme, the show has already gotten its top two which is being predicted by Bigg Boss himself in the future.

Entertaining Lot Of Contestants

While some fans were skeptical whether Bigg Boss 18 would have entertaining contestants, the grand premiere has truly proven them wrong. Contestants like Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika, and Gunaratna Sadavarte have already managed to leave Salman Khan in splits. They might raise the entertainment quotient by several levels on the show.

Vivian Dsena’s Participation

All eyes were on renowned TV actor Vivian Dsena who finally gave a nod to the show after 8 long years of rejecting it. His entry left fans extremely excited and he is already being hailed as one of the most promising contestants of the show. Well, it seems that a lot of expectations are riding on the Madhubala actor.

Donkey Gadhraj To Be Seen As A Contestant

Just when we the Bigg Boss 18 premiere cannot surprise us more when Salman Khan revealed the participation of a donkey named Gadhraj on the show. This has left many fans baffled and in splits. Some fans also hilariously announced that they would be supporting the donkey out of all the contestants.

