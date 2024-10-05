Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere on October 6, and Salman Khan’s show this season is playing with the theme – Time ka Taandav. Now, as per a new promo on the show, the first twist has already been dropped. Even before entering the house, Salman Khan has announced the top 2 finalists of this season.

Bigg Boss 18 – Top 2 Finalists!

While Salman Khan welcomed Television stars Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik, the superstar announced that the two TV stars would be the top 2 finalists of the show! While the two were surprised, the host explained that the theme of the show has decided the finalists!

As the theme of BB 18 is Time Ka Taandav, Salman Khan explained that Bigg Boss has time traveled to the future and had a vision of the top 2 finalists. However, this privilege might be to spice up the show from the beginning. We believe as Alice and Vivian might hold the ticket to the finale, others might constantly try to snatch it or take away their privileges.