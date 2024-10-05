Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere on October 6, and Salman Khan’s show this season is playing with the theme – Time ka Taandav. Now, as per a new promo on the show, the first twist has already been dropped. Even before entering the house, Salman Khan has announced the top 2 finalists of this season.
While Salman Khan welcomed Television stars Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik, the superstar announced that the two TV stars would be the top 2 finalists of the show! While the two were surprised, the host explained that the theme of the show has decided the finalists!
As the theme of BB 18 is Time Ka Taandav, Salman Khan explained that Bigg Boss has time traveled to the future and had a vision of the top 2 finalists. However, this privilege might be to spice up the show from the beginning. We believe as Alice and Vivian might hold the ticket to the finale, others might constantly try to snatch it or take away their privileges.
Vivian Dsena’s Net Worth VS Alice Kaushik’s Assets!
While the two finalists of BB 18 have been revealed we decided to decode their net worths before entering the show since once they would be out of Bigg Boss, their lives will be changed for all great reasons! Vivian’s total assets are massively 1100% higher than Alice, however, the two have a huge gap between their career ranges!
Vivian Dsena’s Net Worth
Bigg Boss 18 finalist Vivian Dsena has ruled TV ever since he played a Vampire on Indian Television. He has also played the male lead on two of the biggest TV soaps on Colors – Madhubala opposite Drashti Dhami and Shakti opposite Rubina Dilaik! Vivian owns a net worth of 10 – 14 crore as per a report in Siasat!
Alice Kaushik’s Net Worth
Alice shot to fame playing one of the female leads in Pandya Store. However, the actress has also been an integral part of Kahan Hum Kahaan Tum, where she played Dipika Kakar’s sister, and Suryaputra Karn, where she played Arjuna’s wife Subhadra! The actress enjoys a net worth of 80 lakh to 1 crore!
This twist, with already two finalists on the show, has spiced the game even before it starts. Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere will air on Colors TV on October 6, 9.30 PM onwards, and stream live on Jio Cinema!
