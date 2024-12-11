Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana are busy with their upcoming film RC16. The project’s first schedule is underway in Mysore. After completing the promotions of Game Changer, Ram Charan is said to join the movie sets for the second schedule soon. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may play a pivotal role in this RC16 film.

Salman Khan and Ram Charan share a strong friendship. Salman Khan’s appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather was reportedly due to this bond with Chiranjeevi himself, confirming that Salman Khan didn’t charge any fee for his role. Their friendship is evident as Ram Charan hosts Salman Khan whenever he visits Hyderabad, and Ram Charan ensures

Salman Khan a warm welcome in Mumbai. Banking on this friendship, the filmmakers are optimistic that Salman will agree to be part of the film. If confirmed, this collaboration will undoubtedly be a treat for fans. An official announcement regarding Salman’s involvement is expected around Sankranti.

Tentatively titled Peddhi, the film has a compelling backstory. Buchi Babu initially penned the Script for Jr. NTR, but the project eventually went to Ram Charan due to scheduling conflicts. The director is said to have invested more time in pre-production work. Legendary composer A.R. Rahman is on board to create the film’s music.

If Salman joins the cast, Peddhi will receive higher expectations than expected. Fans eagerly await the official confirmation and look forward to witnessing this exciting combination on the big screen.

