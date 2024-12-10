Padmabhushan actor Chiranjeevi has worked at TFI for many decades and has given us some memorable films. Still, lately, fans were not so appreciative of the scripts he chose as they were not age-appropriate. Still, now the actor is all set to collaborate with new-age directors and has been making some fascinating announcements. This is in comparison to his competitor, actor Kamal Hassan, who had been choosing scripts that were age-appropriate, especially a film like Vikram, which has created waves all over the industries.

Chiranjeevi is all set to surprise with his lineup in the upcoming years, and here are the details of his upcoming films:

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with Dasara director Srikanth Odela has been officially announced. Natural Star Nani made the official announcement on his X handle a few days ago. Nani is presenting this flick, which is tentatively titled #ChiranjeeviOdela

The announcement poster has the caption, “He finds his peace in violence, depicts Chiru’s hand drenched in blood.

The massive announcement is making the fans go bonkers. For a long time, fans have been requesting Megastar to collaborate with new-age filmmakers, and finally, their prayers have been heard. Sudhakar Cherukuri will produce the biggie under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Nani will present the movie under the Unanimous Productions banner. The project will go on floors after Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise gets wrapped.

A Film with Anil Ravipudi: Successful director Anil Ravipudi has been in talks with Megastar for the past few years. After the super success of F2, Chiranjeevi called up Anil and asked him to work on an entertaining script. The film is now happening, and it will start rolling from summer 2025. The film will be produced by Sahu Garapati on Shine Screens, and it is aimed for a Sankranthi 2026 release.

A Film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Animal Fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a huge fan of megastar Chiranjeevi. The talks are going on about their collaboration. The talks are in initial stages for now, and things will be finalized next year. Sandeep Reddy promised to narrate a script to Megastar soon. The film may start in 2027 if things go on a positive note.

