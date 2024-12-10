Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who became the star of Tamil cinema after his latest release, Amaran, will reportedly collaborate with director Sudha Kongara on his 25th film. The film, starring Sai Pallavi, draws packed houses across Tamil Nadu.

Sivakarthikeyan’s collaboration with Sudha Kongara for their upcoming film, tentatively titled SK25, has been creating much buzz recently. The film is back in the headlines yet again.

Recently, there have been rumors about Sivakarthikeyan walking out of the project due to a dispute between him and the director, but they were all false. The news is that Jayam Ravi and Atharva Murali have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the film.

While initial rumors suggested the film might be based on Sudha’s shelved project, Purananooru, originally intended for Suriya, sources now indicate that Sivakarthikeyan has stepped into the lead role.

Actress Sreeleela has been roped in to play the leading lady in this film, and recently, a look test was finished. An official confirmation will be out soon.

Meanwhile, fans of SK are eagerly waiting for the release of SK23, directed by AR Murugadoss. This film stars Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, SK23 is sure to raise expectations even higher for the actor.

Sivakarthikeyan’s journey from an anchor to a side actor to finally playing the film’s main lead and garnering audiences and huge box office numbers is commendable.

