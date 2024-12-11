Mohan Babu and their family are no strangers to controversies surrounding them, and now the family has made an official statement against each other yet again. For the last two days, the Manchu family has been making headlines for multiple headlines, and the drama is yet to unfold.

After Mohan Babu filed a complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika, the Vedam actor took to his social media handle to issue a detailed statement. He firmly denied the accusations and called them malicious. Manoj also stated that he and his wife are independent and have never sought financial support or property from the family.

The actor further clarified in his statement that he moved into the family home over a year ago to be with his mother and not four months ago, as alleged. He also condemned the inclusion of his seven-month-old daughter in the dispute and called it inhumane. Manoj also accused his brother, Vishnu, of tampering with CCTV footage and exploiting family resources while sidelining him. He also alleged harassment of household staff and shared concerns about financial irregularities linked to Vishnu.

The actor stated that he had always worked for the family’s benefit and never requested an inheritance. He urged a fair investigation into the accusations and called for unity within the family.

A part of Manchu Manoj’s statement read, “Who is truly misusing family money—Vishnu or me? My Stand: I have always stood for truth, justice, and family unity. My father’s vision inspired me as a child and continues to guide me today. I focus on protecting the family’s name, ensuring transparency in financial and institutional matters, and safeguarding the well-being of those who have placed their trust in us.”

A complaint was filed against Manoj Manchu and his wife, seeking legal action against them. Mohan Babu requested the police evict the couple and others who were allegedly staying unlawfully on his property.

Mohan Babu has also asked the authorities for security measures. He requested police protection to ensure his safety and unrestricted access to his residence without fear.

Meanwhile, tensions have been escalating in the Manchu family. Earlier, there were reports that the two allegedly attacked each other. Now, the father-son duo is seeking legal action against each other. He took the mic off the news channel and hit him with it multiple times. This resulted in the fracture of the cheekbone. This has been taken seriously, and the Film Critics Association has asked the actor to apologize. Meanwhile, the versatile actor received a notice from the cops to appear regarding the ongoing case.

On the other hand, there is no statement from his brother Vishnu Manoj and their sister Lakshmi Manchu regarding the matter, and further details of this case are yet to be revealed.

Manchu Family Chaos! 💥 #ManchuManoj goes out with an open shirt while #MohanBabu slams the media. What’s really happening! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VRunvd7rUK — KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) December 10, 2024

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Make First Public Appearance After Wedding In Srisailam Temple!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News