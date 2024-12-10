The tensions between veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj have escalated further. Addressing the media, Manoj clarified that his fight is not about money but safeguarding self-respect.

Manoj voiced concerns about his family’s safety, stating that his wife and children were left unprotected after their security personnel were dismissed. He accused the police of biased behavior, alleging that instead of providing protection, they harassed his followers. He stressed that his struggle is not related to wealth or property but is a matter of dignity and justice.

Explaining the situation, Manoj said, “I sought help from the police for security and approached the Sub-Inspector. But instead of addressing my concerns, constables threatened my security team. It’s clear the police are acting unfairly, and this is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu filed a formal complaint with the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, alleging a threat to his life from Manoj and requesting security measures.

Adding to the situation, Manchu Vishnu, another family member, returned to Hyderabad from Dubai early this morning, likely to address the growing conflict.

On December 9, Manchu Manoj released an official statement addressing his feud with Mohan Babu. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he clarified that contrary to false reports being spread by others. He added that he and his wife, Mounika, have always led financially independent lives and never expected wealth from family.

Manoj also accused his brother Vishnu of exploiting the family resources. An excerpt from his statement reads: “Who is truly misusing family money—Vishnu or me? My stand: I have always stood for truth, justice, and family unity. My father’s vision inspired me as a child and continues to guide me today. I focus on protecting the family’s name, ensuring transparency in financial and institutional matters, and safeguarding the well-being of those who have placed their trust in us.”

