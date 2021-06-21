Four months ago, model and TV actress Gehana Vasisht was arrested in an alleged p*rnographic racket. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested her for shooting p*rnography videos and uploading the same on her website. But there is a sigh of relief for the actress as the Dindoshi session court on Saturday granted her bail.

Advertisement

The Dindoshi additional session court judge LS Chavan granted Gehana bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one or two sureties in the Malvani police. While granting bail, the actress was directed that she cannot leave the country without the permission of the court.

Advertisement

Earlier, during her stay at the Byculla jail, Gehana Vasisht was infected with Covid-19 and was kept in a jail quarantine centre. She also suffered a stroke and was admitted to JJ hospital by prison authorities, said her publicist Flynn Remedios.

According to reports in Time Of India, Gehana Vasisht’s bail application had been rejected by the Dindoshi sessions court as the charge sheet was not filed. But before her release, the actress has to complete the bail formalities and furnish sureties before the court to secure her release.

In February, the property cell of the crime branch led by inspector Kedar Pawar and assistant inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe raided a bungalow in Madh island in Malad and busted a live p*rn video film making racket and rescued a woman.

During the investigation, police also froze a bank account of this production house which has a balance of Rs 36.50 lakh. The police said that this income could have been generated from the subscriptions of p*rn apps on which the accused used to upload videos. The police had seized a high-definition DVR video camera, six mobile phones, laptop, spotlight, camera stand, memory card containing several video clips and dialogue/script. During the investigation, the police arrested model and actor Gehana Vasisht, who would upload these videos on various apps, including one based in the UK.

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari’s Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Accuses Her For Stopping Him To Meet Their Son: “Mardon Ke Bachav Ke Liye Laws Chahiye…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube