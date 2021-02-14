Advertisement

Actress Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari has reportedly been charged with gangr*pe and wrongful confinement. This development comes at a time when the actress has been arrested on allegations of shooting and uploading p*rnographic videos on her website.

The police have booked Gehana Vasisth along with three men for r*pe, outraging the modesty of women and obscene act under Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per a report in timesnownews.com.

The fresh case has been applied after a 24-year-old model alleged that she was forced to engage in s*xual acts with three men during a video shoot. Gehana’s lawyers have denied the allegations saying that the actress has only shot erotic videos, the report added.

Gehana Vasisth was recently arrested after she reportedly shot 87 p*rnographic videos, which she uploaded on her website. Following her arrest, Gehana’s publicist Flynn Remedios issued a statement claiming that the videos produced and directed by Gehana’s company GV Studios “at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica”.

Miss Asia Bikini winner, Gehana Vasisth is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

