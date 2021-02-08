Actress Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari was recently arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly shooting and uploading p*rnographic content on her website. However, her publicist in a statement denied any illegal content being created by her.

But it seems the problems are getting deeper for Gehana who has now been alleged for forcing newcomers to shoot bold scenes for the jobs.

According to Mid-Day, certain sources have revealed that three victims have told the police that they were made to do bold scenes under the obligations of a contract signed with Gehana Vasisth’s production house. Reportedly, the police are planning to take action against those people from the industry who share the n*des of newcomers on the internet in exchange of cash.

A Crime Branch officer has been quoted as saying, “We have found her own (Vasisth’s) p*rnographic videos on some websites. There are other leading and known models who have shared such videos on these websites which one can view by paying a subscription fee of Rs 2,000 or more.”

The officer added, “We are taking legal opinions if action can be taken against actresses and models for sharing their obscene videos on their social media accounts and other p*rn sites.”

It has been reported by the Crime Branch officers that many models and actresses use foreign IP addresses to bypass the restrictions in India and upload p*rn content. There are no complaints against them as of now. However, besides Gehana Vasisth, those who have been arrested have been identified as producer-director Rowa Khan aka Yasmeen Khaan, photographer Monu Sharma, actors Bhanu Thakur, Arish Shaikh and creative director Pratibha Nalawade. A victim has been sent to a rehab centre.

Inspector Kedari Pawar, who has busted the business, has reportedly said, “They have been uploading videos through HotHit app using foreign IP addresses as p*rnographic videos are banned in India,” The report also adds that the paid website has 4 lakhs approx subscribers and according to cops the gang has earned crores of rupees by selling such videos. However, the victims have been paid only Rs 15,000-20,000.

