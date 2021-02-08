



Yesterday we brought you the news that Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari was arrested for allegedly being involved in a p*rn video racket. While her publicist Flynn Remedios released a statement saying the videos produced and directed by Gehana’s company GV Studios can be classified as erotica, the actress is still in a legal soup.

As per the latest report, Gehana, who is in police custody, will be behind bars for a couple more days.

As reported by bhaskar.com, Gehana Vasisth will remain in police custody till February 10.

The statement released by Gehana’s publicist stated that the police weren’t able to identify between hardcore p*rn and erotica. It said, “Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any p*rn film racket etc. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her.”

Talking about the Gehana, she was the winner of Miss Asia Bikini and had featured in Gandii Baat and Hindi and Telugu films and commercials. In connection to the p*rn racket, the actress has reportedly shot 87 p*rnography videos, which she has also uploaded on her website. As per a Crime Branch officer’s statement, Vasisth’s p*rnographic videos were also found on some websites. The officer had added that other leading and known models had shared such videos which one can view by paying a subscription fee of Rs 2,000 or more.

Inspector Kedari Pawar, who has busted the racker, has reportedly said, “They have been uploading videos through HotHit app using foreign IP addresses as p*rnographic videos are banned in India.” That report also stated that the paid website has four lakhs approx subscribers and the gang has earned crores by selling the videos.

