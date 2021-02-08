Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is showcasing his laid back vibes on his latest post on social media.

In the image shared on Instagram, Shahid is seen wearing a grey vest and flaunting a rugged look courtesy his hair and beard.

“Laid back vibes,” Shahid Kapoor wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 665K likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of his upcoming film “Jersey”.

The upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. Till now, the film starring Shahid has been shot in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

