Gehana Vasisth, who happens to be a known name in the television industry, has secretly tied the knot with Faizan Ansari, and their pictures are going viral on social media. The Gandii Baat actress was arrested by Mumbai Police in 2021 concerning Raj Kundra’s p*rnographic case; however, she was soon released on bail and now makes headlines for her low-key wedding among fans. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The actress has over 1 million followers on Instagram and often shares sultry pictures and videos of herself there. Gehana rose to fame after winning the title of Miss Asia Bikini in 2012, and post that, she was seen working in television along with the Hindi and Telugu industries.

Gehana Vasisth has tied the knot with Faizan Ansari and their wedding pictures are going viral online. The actress has reportedly changed her religion and got married following Muslim rituals.

Gehana Vasisth hails from Chhattisgarh, while Faizan Ansari is an actor and social media influencer who often makes headlines for his controversial statements. A while ago, he appeared on Rithvik Dhanjani-led reality show Datebaazi.

The actress hasn’t yet shared wedding pictures on her official Instagram handle, but fans on Twitter are sharing them where Gehana can be seen donning a red coloured lehenga, and Faizan can be seen wearing a black sherwani suit.

Take a look:

Dear Sir @NSO365

Greetings for the day 🙏 Sub: one more mera Abdul alag hai 👁️ Gehna Vasisth, belonging to a Pandit family hailing from Chandigarh has changed her religion.Gehna Vasisth did so to marry her boyfriend Faizan Ansari, Regards,

ABHISHEK ARYA https://t.co/6w7bguB9Cz — Abhishek arya⚔️🛡️ (@delhi919) June 10, 2023

Congratulations to Gehana Vasisth and Faizan Ansari on their wedding!

What are your thoughts on the couple’s low-key wedding and first pictures? Tell us in the space below.

