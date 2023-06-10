Tejasswi Prakash Have A Pre-Birthday Celebration On The Sets Of Naagin With Media & Fans!

Tejasswi Prakash packed in a pre-birthday celebration on the sets of ‘Naagin with fans and the media on Friday night.

Tejasswi turned 29 on Saturday, but the celebrations started while she was shooting for ‘Naagin’ on Friday evening. With fans waiting to celebrate her birthday on the night before, she stepped out of the sets and cut the ceremonial cakes that had been laid out for her at her vanity van.

Tejasswi Prakash stepped out in a robe and was seen sporting a heavy ‘maang tikka’. She plays the dual roles of protagonist Pratha Gujral and her daughter Prarthna in the ‘Naagin 6’.

Tejasswi Prakash made her acting debut in 2012 and made a mark with the TV serial ‘Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki’ in 2013.

Though she is best known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in ‘Swaragini‘ and Diya Singh in ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’, it was her participation in ‘Bigg Boss 15‘, where she was declared the winner, that made her a nationwide sensation overnight.

