Namish Taneja is a popular face on Indian Television and rightly so! After being paired opposite Tejasswi Prakash in Swaragini, the actor was last seen in Vidya. But what happened with him recently has crossed all limits of inhumanity and decency.

While fake casting calls in the industry have increased to a never seen before level, Namish was the latest to fall prey to this. The actor has revealed that he got a fake casting call for Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural drama, Naagin 5. But what happened when he decided to not respond to the calls is something that has shocked us all!

Speaking to SpotboyE, Namish Taneja said that when he realized that something was fishy about this casting call, he decided to excuse himself from it. But the actor was in for a shock when the fake agent abused him saying that he (Namish) should rather commit suicide! Yes guys, that actually happened!

Check out Namish Taneja’s conversation below:

Talking about the same, Namish Taneja was quoted saying, “I was getting WhatsApp messages, SMS and calls from this number, when I messaged her what exactly she (I assumed she was a girl after I saw her display picture on Whatsapp) wanted, she told me that she is casting for Balaji Telefilms and wanted to cast me for Naagin 5, I requested her to send the details. Though she failed to provide the details in a professional way, still I gave her the benefit of the doubt, but while chatting I realised something is corny. Earlier also I had received calls from Balaji, and they are utter professionals and this girl (God knows whether she is a girl or a boy) was a bit rude and weird. Later, when I stopped replying, she started using bad words and asked me to commit suicide. I wonder, what kind of people are these? And what do they get from doing such things? What will these fake casting/creative directors get after chatting with the actors?”

However, Namish did not stop there. The actor said that while everyone is entitled to their opinion, one simply cannot tell another person to commit suicide. “Everybody is fighting a battle, and especially during these tough times we should be kind to others. How can you tell someone to commit suicide? Maybe the other person is facing personal or professional problems or is in depression, God forbid, what if it instigates the suicidal feelings in them. I feel sad for these kinds of people, who say such things without even thinking. They are mentally sick, God bless them.”

Take a look at the entire conversation here and do let us know your thoughts about the same.

