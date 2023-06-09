Indian daily soaps are something different, and we can all agree with that. From Marvel to DC, several Indian serials have often featured some bizarre crossovers. After coming across a weird Makdi Man and humans turning into some other animals, an old video of Karanvir Bohra donning DC villain Joker’s look in Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? is going viral on the internet.

Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? began in 2011 featuring Bohra and Sriti Jha and ran for a good 326 episodes. The show saw a massive fan following and was based on a psycho who turned out to be an obsessively possessive husband as he married a naive girl played by Sriti.

An Instagram user named @sigma._exe has shared a scene from Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha’s show Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? in which the actor donned DC’s Joker’s look. The Instagram user compared Bohra’s look to that of Oscar-winning late actor Heath Ledger from Batman: The Dark Knight.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sigmamemer (@sigma._exe)

In the clip, Bohra, as Viraj Dobriyal, could be heard torturing his on-screen wife as he played the role of an overly possessive husband. Sriti, as Jhanvi, wearing a yellow and green salwar suit, stood by a wall panting in fear.

Reacting to the clip, a fan lauded Karanvir Bohra’s acting skills and wrote, “Viraj Dobriyal>>>>>>> whole of the DC villains in one frame,” while another penned, “Even red flag is scared of him.”

A third user quipped, “Viraj dobriyal did it way before joker.”

Slamming the show’s script, a netizen wrote, “Heat leather.”

A fifth user penned, “Pan masala khane ka bad wala joker,” while a sixth one wrote, “Joker from naptol.”

