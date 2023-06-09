The South Korean boy band BTS has garnered global recognition with their award-winning tracks and unmatchable dance moves. Despite their fame, the band has faced several Asian racial comments coming their way throughout the years. Breaking their silence, the band, in 2021, issued a statement condemning violence against Asians and addressed the times they came across hate comments.

BTS made their debut with seven members RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook. The band is the first South Korean musical group to have been nominated for not one or two but five Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021, while the entire world was facing the COVID-19 crisis, crime against Asians increased to manifolds. After a series of such events, BTS issued a statement in Korean and English to address how they have been discriminated against for their race and received hate comments.

Taking to their Twitter handle, BTS stated, “We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason.”

The Butter singers continued, “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.”

Concluding their statement, BTS members mentioned how their voice must be conveyed to all clearly. They added, “You, I, and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.” The band’s statement also came after a German radio jockey compared them to Covid-19 and allegedly called them “some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well.”

On their work front, the band is celebrating their 10th anniversary and recently released their track Take Two.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Alexandra Daddario Broke Silence On Her Iconic B**b-Exposing N*de Scene From ‘True Detective’ & Said “I Was Definitely Unnerved…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News