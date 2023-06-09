Alexandra Daddario is among the most well-known names in the industry. The actress has proved her acting mettle by taking up projects from various genres, and her fan following is unmatchable. While she never fails to turn heads with her bold fashion sense and blue eyes, she has also aced some raunchy n*de scenes. However, there was a time when the actress felt unnerved about a scene from True Detective.

Daddario began acting at 15, playing a victimised girl named Laurie Lewis in the ABC show All My Children. However, her first major role came with playing Annabeth Chase in the 2010 film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

As Alexandra was willing to explore different genres, she thought a role in the television series True Detective would bring a significant impact on her career. As the creators of the show were not keen to cast her, she allegedly forced them to hire her.

While she saw doing the show as a strategic move that would benefit her career, she was also nervous when got to know she had to shoot a n*de scene with Woody Harrelson.

As the actress had never been n*ked on camera before, she found the scene challenging, especially with the Now You See Me star. With time, Alexandra Daddario realised the scene served a narrative purpose for the show. Opening up about the scene, the actress interacted with Interview and said, “It was the first time I was nude for anything, so I was definitely unnerved by that, but I think any implied misogyny is a result of defining the characters.”

She continued how she was nervous to do the scene with Harrelson who she has always seen as a family guy. Alexandra said, “You see Woody Harrelson’s character as a family guy and then, all of a sudden, you see him in this very s*xual situation with this n*ked girl. It just completely changes the way you see him.” However, the actress later revealed Harrelson was the one who made it play the role and shooting the scene easier for her.

True Detective saw both Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in the lead roles.

