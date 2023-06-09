Jennifer Lopez can do anything. She can sing, dance, act and give anyone a run for their money with it comes mad talent and skills. Over the years, she has become one of the fittest actresses in Hollywood, and she never misses a chance to flaunt her perfect and hot body. JLo is known for her bold choices on-screen, but it does not mean that she’s always comfortable with them. She once had to shoot explicit scenes in the movie Parker opposite Jason Statham and it was quite awkward for her.

Parker is an action-thriller that was released in 2013. Jason played the titular character, a thief who was betrayed by his gang. He survived somehow and decided to take revenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez played Jason Stathom’s love interest in Parker. They had an intense and passionate relationship, which was shown explicitly on screen as well. The actress had to shoot steamy scenes with the actor where she had to be almost n*ked. She did not strip down her clothes completely, “but enough to make me feel uncomfortable.” As per Daily Mail, she said,

“My heart was beating out of my chest. It was awful. You can hear a pin drop. And everybody knows [the scene is] coming. It was really nerve-wracking.”

As per Fandomwire, Jennifer Lopez added, “You do – you get so nervous, and he’s sitting there. I’m like, ‘This is so weird,’ But… I knew it was part of the script, and we talked about how far we would go and, ‘Is he gonna make me take everything off?’”

Interestingly, Jason Statham had a completely opposite reaction to the scene. He said, “I was very comfortable, believe me.” He shared his experience of working with JLo and added to Young Hollywood, “It was a great couple of weeks that we had together. I try not to come in with expectations on what someone is going to be like, because she’s so famous. The idea is just to meet someone on face value and go from there. I think it’s always the most honest way.”

For more such news and stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Channing Tatum Opened Up On His S*x Life With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan: “Sometimes It’s Like, ‘You Got To Get This Done…’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News