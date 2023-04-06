Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has been sober for quite some time but a recent Instagram post of hers got her into a soup with social media users. You ask why? Well, the multiple-award winning crooner launched her new alcohol brand despite quitting booze a few years ago.

This, of course, did not go down well with the Internet as they slammed her for promoting alcohol and bagging the fat paycheck. Keep scrolling down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a clip of her launching her new alcohol brand. In the video shared with her massive 240 million followers on Instagram, the 53-year-old can be seen saying, “I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I’m realizing the importance of enjoying life.” Further promoting her brand, Lopez in the clip asserts, “I just wanted to create something better- something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola.” In the video, the singer can be seen hanging out with her buddies while holding a drink and having a gala time with a stunning backdrop.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)



Lopez’s fans stormed her comments section serving her backlash. One of the fans stated, “Oh wow. This is disappointing.” Another said, “Jlo you don’t drink. This is like something that is known and has been pointed out on numerous occasions. I mean….I get it- a coin is a coin- but mama you don’t drink alcohol.”

The next one posted, “She doesn’t even drink but get that bag girl” One added, “But you literally don’t drink? This is such a money grab ugh.” Another fan shared, “ Ah capitalism strikes again.”

In one of her earlier interviews, Jennifer Lopez shared how she did not drink or smoke or have caffeine. She also once revealed that she prefers sleeping for good 9 or 10 hours whenever she gets the chance. Further shedding light on her health, Lopez earlier shared how she always carries fruits and veggies with her and that she also loves cooking Puerto Rican food.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BTS ARMY Slams South Korean Critic For Blaming Bands Of ‘Chart Manipulation’, Fans “Buying Music Without Anyone Listening To It” & Questioning Jimin’s Billboard #1 For Album Face

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News