Alexandra Daddario plays the role of Rachel Patton in The White Lotus. The American black comedy-drama anthology series also features Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and Aubrey Plaza in leading roles. During one of the scenes, the Baywatch actress stunned her co-stars and the audience with her s*x appeal. It is that one scene that blew away our minds and made the viewers smile, thanks to Sydney’s awed expression. Scroll on to learn more.

There is no doubt that Alexandra is one of the most stunning actresses in the world. Honestly, the scene in the show has a separate fanbase for all the right reasons.

During the scene, Alexandra Daddario sat around the pool area in a white bra and vibrant shorts. She finally untied the belt of the bottom and stripped it down, revealing her white p*nty and perfectly toned legs. The strappy bottom revealed the sides from the waist down, and the skimpy fabric at the back barely covered Alex’s a**. A Reddit page shared the video clip from the episode, and it looked too hot to handle.

Take A Look:

As Alexandra Daddario walked into the water, Sydney Sweeney’s jaw almost dropped, and she looked completely hypnotised. She stopped reading her book and kept gawking at the diva in the bikini. Well, looking at the actress’s walk, her hot body and those perfect assets, we do not blame Sweeney at all! The bra also had a tied-knot detailing at the back which made everything s*xier.

Not going to lie, but we feel that Sydney Sweeney would have given the Baywatch actress a tough competition had she donned a skimpy hot bikini as well.

Nevertheless, the scene was stolen completely by Alexandra Daddario and iconic to the name of the series, she truly looked like a ‘white lotus’ in the water in her white bikini.

