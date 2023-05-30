Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney creates “character books” for every character she plays, listing their possible memories, relationships, and failures.

The 25-year-old actress portrays Reality Winner, a former translator for the National Security Council (NSA) who was hailed for leaking information, in the drama film ‘Reality’, and though she was portraying a real person in the film – which is based on the genuine transcripts of her FBI interrogation – she tackled the project in the same way as anything else she works on, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney told Big Issue magazine: “I approach all my characters in a very similar manner, where I build these character books for them. I build their entire life from the day they’re born to the first page of the script. Their memories, a timeline of their life, relationships etc. I did that for ‘Reality’ as well, because I look at all my characters as real people that lie in a TV screen.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sydney Sweeney admitted that it was meeting the real ‘Reality’ that truly unlocked the project for her. She said: “When I first read it, I felt like I was in this box. I was trying to figure out how to find the freedom within it, because I’m usually very free with my dialogue and characters.”

The ‘Euphoria‘ star continued, “And then after I actually spoke with ‘Reality’, I went back and reread it and I saw so much of her in it. It just flowed and rolled off my tongue so much easier. I saw her humour, I saw where she was trying to completely redirect a conversation. It completely switched my mind.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Harry Potter’s Professor Snape Alan Rickman Almost Quit The Series But JK Rowling’s ‘A Tiny Piece Of’ Intel About His Role Changed His Mind, “It Helped Me Think…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News