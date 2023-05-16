Karanvir Bohra, who has charmed his way through audiences’ hearts with his spectacular performances in India’s biggest hit shows, is all set to play a negative lead in Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali starrer ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum” on Sony TV.

Karanvir said, “This is what I do best, playing grey-shaded, complex characters. The roles I play are never quite black or white.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karanvir Bohra has not only found a comfortable position as a top-rated actor but has also earned tremendous love from all quarters. He opens up about being roped in for the show and said, “I love my character, I love my look! I’m excited to be a part of a show that has gained so much popularity and love.”

Without revealing much about his role, Karanvir Bohra added, “I don’t want to say too much. I can’t wait for everyone to see me in the show!”

The show stars Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta in lead roles and it would be fun to watch Karanvir add a dash of X-factor in the series.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Slams Netizens Trolling Her For Acting Skills Post Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Says “Jaise Aapko Farak Meri Styling Mein…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News