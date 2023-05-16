Drama continues wherever Rakhi Sawant goes! The actress got married to Adil Khan Durrani earlier this year but their relationship turned upside down in no time. He was earlier found to be already married and the controversy queen later sent him to jail with allegations of domestic violence and mishandling of her funds. Now, she claims that her estranged husband is plotting to kill her from the prison.

This isn’t the first time Rakhi has made such claims. She’s previously revealed that Adil had threatened her during a court session when they met. He mentioned all his inmates are ‘dons’ and she shall be careful once he’s released from the jail. She also informed her advocate about the conversation and revealed all the details during media interaction.

Now, in a new video on Instagram shared by ETimes TV, Rakhi Sawant claims, “Guys mai ek dua padh rahi hu, dushmano se bachne ke liye kyunki meri jaan dhokhe me hai. Abhi abhi pata chala ki Adil jail me mujhe marne ki planning kar raha hai” (I’m reading a prayer to save myself from the enemies because my life is in danger. I just learnt that Adil is planning and plotting to kill me inside the prison). The Bigg Boss fame diva then goes on to read a ‘dua’ from the Quran.

Rakhi Sawant adds a message to her estranged husband as she adds, “Adil, jisko bachane wala allah hai, Adil, jisko bachane wala allah hai, usko aap nahi maar sakte. Mai imaan me aayi hu, mujhe aap nahi maar sakte. Mujhe bachane wala allah hai, marne wale se jo bada hai. Meri dua qubool ho. Tum mujhe marna chahte ho, kyu? Property ke liye, badla lene ke liye?

