Television actor Fahmaan Khan has made a name for himself in the industry. He began his showbiz journey in 2014 and has renowned shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii and Imlie credited to his name. But do you know? He’s been a victim of the casting couch, and things escalated to a point where cops were called! Scroll below for details!

For the unversed, Fahmaan started his journey with Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Kaa? Many wouldn’t know but he waited as many as eight months for the shooting to start. To make ends meet, he lived in a 2.5BHK apartment in Santa Cruz with as many as 17 people. The journey hasn’t been easy but the worst phase was when he became a victim of the casting couch. But also, the best part about the experience is how boldly he handled the situation.

Fahmaan Khan spoke about his casting couch experience in a conversation with Hindustan Times and revealed, “I’ve done modelling in my life… I’ve been through with designers, people who are like this. I know people who are very open about it (their s*xuality) and very cool about it. I also have come across people who are cheesy and they make you uncomfortable.”

Fahmaan Khan continued, “I understood what he wanted. So I asked him at the end, ‘Tell me what you want very clearly’. He told me and I said, ‘Ok, thank you. I respect you and respect that you’ve been so blunt but I’m not that kind of person’. I started walking out and that person immediately came from behind and grabbed me. He hugged me in a very uncomfortable way. So I pushed him. He said he called the cops on me. I told him it’ll take 15 minutes for the cops to come here and in the next 15 minutes, I’ll kick the shit out of you, if you touch me again.”

However, Fahmaan Khan maintained that the inner circle is quite professional, but the “outer circle” of the industry is filled with predators.

