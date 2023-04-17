TV actor Fahmaan Khan, who rose to fame with his role in Imlie and is currently seen in Dharam Patnii, revealed how he decided to become an actor.

He shared: “I had been doing drama and theatre since school and one day when I was sitting in a math class, I remember I was so bored and in my head, I was like what am I doing sitting here, I want to do something else. That’s when it hit me that I just want to be an actor and I want to go to Mumbai.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fahmaan Khan has done TV shows like ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan‘ and ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’, among others.

Furthermore, Fahmaan Khan elaborated: “I messaged my brother that this is the scene. I sent him a long message because I was very scared to tell anyone else at home. I was very nervous and scared waiting for his reply and he said ‘don’t worry I’ll talk to our parents’. And this was my first initial step towards becoming an actor.”

Must Read: Rashami Desai Brutally Trolled As Viral Video Claims She Ignored Shehnaaz Gill At Iftar Party, SidNaaz Fans Say “Sidharth Shukla Kya Kehta Tha? ‘Jalti Nahi Fatti Hai Sabki’” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News