Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Actress Shweta Tiwari Turns Barber For Son Reyansh; Check Out Pics

The lockdown period of 21 days imposed by the government across the nation has led to everyone being house-arrested. Celebrities are spending their time in this quarantine doing various things like spending quality time with their families, making Tik Tok videos, doing household chores like cooking, cleaning and of course spreading awareness about how to take care of our health.

Recently, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari posted some cute pictures with her son Reyansh. In the pictures, she can be seen turning a barber for her kid and is giving him a haircut. The pictures are super adorable and show how doting mom she is. Shweta wrote in her post: ‘Always be yourself, unless you can be a Barber💇‍♂️ #nanhayatri #stayhome #haircut’

As soon as she posted the pictures, TV celebs like Teejay Sindhu, Karanvir Bohra and Vikaas Kalantri commented on the post. During quarantine, Shweta is spending her time with her kids Reyansh and Palak and is also indulging in reading some books.

Shweta Tiwari, who rose to fame by playing the iconic character of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been a part of many hit shows like Parrvarish and Begusarai to name a few. Currently, the actress is seen playing Guneet Sikka in Sony TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola.

