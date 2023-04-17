Sana Khan made her first public appearance at the Baba Siddique iftar party ever since she announced her pregnancy. She and her husband, Anas Saiyad, will welcome their first child in June 2023. A video is now going viral where the former actress was profusely sweating as she struggled to walk while her husband kept rushing. Scroll below for details as controversy has been sparked.

It was precisely a month ago that Anas confirmed Sana’s pregnancy on a news channel. The actress had hinted at something ‘special’ during one of her Instagram posts while performing Umrah, and fans already got the hint. Since she’s now seen in abaya on most occasions, the baby bump was easily hidden from the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Baba Siddique iftar bash, Sana Khan was seen dressed in a black abaya with shimmery embellishments across the borders. She held her stomach with one hand and could be seen struggling as she rushed with her husband Anas Saiyad.

The viral video witnessed Sana Khan saying, “Bhai mai itna nahi chal paungi. Thak gayi mai.” As soon as the clip went viral on the internet, netizens began slamming Anas Saiyad and claimed he wasn’t being sensitive towards his wife.

A user questioned, “Why is pulling her that fast in her condition”

Another wrote, “Why is he dragging her like that… she’s pregnant. Nonsense behavior!”

Sana Khan upon noticing such comments, came to the rescue of her husband. She took to the comments section of the viral clip and clarified, “This video just came to my notice. And I knw it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me infact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out n I was standing for longer than usual n starting sweating n uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit n have water n some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did t wanted to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request plz don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here.”

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Saying “She Has No Plans Of Marriage After Sidharth Shukla’s Death” In An Old Video Goes Viral Amid Her Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News