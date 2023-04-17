Palak Tiwari recently sparked a debate with her ‘Salman Khan wants his women covered comment’ where she said that there was a certain dressing rule at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set where Bhai wanted his women to be fully covered to ensure their safety. Despite this, the actress landed in a revealing outfit at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party.

The ‘Bijli Girl’ is receiving a lot of flak for the way she dressed at an Iftar Party. Palak wore a lehenga for the event with revealing choli and all hell broke loose. While some asked her to see Shehnaaz Gill who dressed maturely, others called her out for this outrageous dressing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most people didn’t have an issue with Palak’s dress but were rather upset about the place and time she chose to wear the dress. Netizens slammed her for this choice of hers. Scroll down to read how brutally she was called out.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Palak Tiwari can be seen posing for the cameras at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party. As soon as the video went viral, netizens bombarded Palak with brutal comments. “Has she come for iftar party or item song performance.”, quipped a user.

Another user schooled her that even though Salman Khan talked about appropriate dressing, she still didn’t pay attention. The user commented, “Aur Salman sir ne bhi kaha hai set par deepline nahi wear karna atleast waha nahi to yaha to Sharm karni chahiye thi.”

Some people compared how Shehnaaz Gill was maturely and appropriately dressed. One comment read, “caption ma iftar party likha hai.. Bahut si mature celebraties na occasion ka according hi dressing kia hai like Shehnaaz.. preety zinta… Bharthi… Jasmine… And many more.” Another user wrote, “This is an iftar dinner. Nottttt a fashion show. C’mon are all these girl dumb !!!! So embarrassing to even watch ! @palaktiwarii shehnaz and preity were the only ones appropriately clad.”

A user called her worst for dressing in such a manner and wrote, “Atleast iftar ki invitation ka he khayal kiaa jaye, essi kia afaat ajaegi agr ek din achi full covered dressing karlei yeh celebs.. Haan kucb ne boht achi dressing ki hai but she is one of the worst.”

A user even pointed out how Palak’s dressing is not a problem but where and when is the problem. The user commented, “Bollywood surely doesn’t know what to wear and where ..she or anyone can wear whatever you want but iftari is not glamorous, it had a meaning. At least not for iftari.”

You can watch the video and read more comments here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Hindi film debut on April 21 with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress on the personal front has been grabbing headlines for her alleged closeness with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

For more such stories stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Asked “Can I Also Play With Mallika Sherawat?” Evoking Our Dirty Minds When Asked About Aryan Khan Having A Crush On The Murder Star – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News