MTV Roadies season 19 has already created a lot of hype, and the fans are eagerly waiting for the reality show to begin. The adventure-based show first aired in the year 2003 and gained a lot of popularity among young Indians. The show, which will soon hit the TV screens, is currently grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since it was announced that Rhea Chakraborty will be making her comeback from the show. As the actress has been receiving a lot of flak, Prince Narula came out in her support. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, the reality show will mark Rhea’s first big project since the sudden demise of her alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. After his death, the actress was away from the limelight for quite a long time, but now she is all set for a fresh start. However, it didn’t go well with a few people, and they were quick to troll, but now she has got support from Prince Narula, who will also be a part of Roadies 19 as a gang leader.

During a conversation with DNA, Prince Narula opened up about Rhea Chakraborty finally making her comeback and lauded her guts to take that decision. He said, “Everyone has a different perception towards it, but one needs the guts to come back on the stage and face people. Our audiences are sensible, and they’ll support whom they want to. If they like Rhea more than me, then they will watch the show for her. If they didn’t like me, they would ignore my presence.”

He further added, “ So, I want that Rhea Chakraborty should give her 100% to the show. If she wishes to convey something, she should use the platform to express it. Roadies is one of the favourite shows of the youth, so if she wants to send out a message, there cannot be a better platform for her than this show.”

Well, we agree with Prince Narula, and we believe everyone deserves a second chance. We should always look at both sides of the coin & we wish all the very best to Rhea Chakraborty.

