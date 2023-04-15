Reality show fans all across the country are eagerly waiting for Kangana Ranaut’s hosted Lock Upp season 2. After the success of the first season, the fans are expecting a lot more of drama and entertainment. Ever since the news of the show making way to the small screen surfaced, several names from the entertainment industry who are likely to participate in the show are doing rounds on the internet. The latest addition to the list is Krushna Abhishek & Arshi Khan. So is Krushna planning to be part of Kangana’s show instead of returning to Kapil Show Sharma?

After Rubina Dilaik, and Karan Kundra, two names that are doing the rounds are Arshi Khan and Krushna Abhishek, who can be a part of Kangana Ranaut’s show, and their fans just can’t keep calm.

According to a Sisat.com report, Krushna Abhishek, who is known for his impeccable comic timing, has been approached by the makers of Kangana Ranaut’s hosted show Lock Upp season 2 to be a part of the show. Apart from him, Arshi Khan, who had previously entertained the audience through her Bigg Boss journey, has also been reached out. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

For the unversed, Krushna Abhishek was an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show but was missing from episodes for a long time. He had quit the show because he wanted a hike in the payment, but the makers refused to do so. However, he had also promised to return to the show soon, but now, the new reports hint that he might not return to Kapil’s show and go for the better deal.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show was one of the most talked about reality shows on TV owing to its controversial content, and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi was the winner of the last season.

