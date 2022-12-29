Hina Khan is one of the most adored actors on Television and enjoys a huge fanbase. People love her for being vocal about her opinions. She was one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 11.

Hina made a lot of headlines during Bigg Boss 11 for passing nasty comments on her co–contestants. During the show, she also took a dig at veteran actress Sakshi Tanwar and called her crossed-eye. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai actress even body-shamed Shilpa Shinde by calling her ‘Bhains’ on the show but she was mercilessly trolled when she slut -shamed Arshi Khan on the controversial reality show.

According to a report in Indiatimes, Hina Khan once commented on Arshi Khan’s modesty and said, “Bahar Kapde Phaad Kar Kaam Milega.” The actress demeaned Arshi several times. From commenting on her dress sense to calling her behaviour in the house demeaning, Hina had said a lot of things. However, her mean comments did receive a lot of flak back then. She was called out for her double standards.

Bigg Boss 11 remains one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss franchise and Hina Khan was one of the most controversial contestants of that season. India was introduced to a new avatar of Hina in Bigg Boss and she made headlines for her mean comments. However, the show was won by Shilpa Shinde.

On the work front

Hina Khan who started off her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata as Akshara has now come a long way. The actress essayed the role of Komolika and killed it. Hina received a lot of love for her performance. On the work front, she has just made her theatre debut. Her latest telly play Shadyantra is streaming in Zee 5 and the actress is receiving praise for her performance.

