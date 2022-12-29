Tina Datta who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16 enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She’s been a part of the television industry for years and has done some commendable work making a mark for herself in the hearts and minds of her fans. While the beauty is making headlines for her game tactics in the Salman Khan led reality show, today we bring you a throwback to the time when she opened up on being in a physically and verbally abusive relationship with a guy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tina happens to be a huge name in showbiz and has a massive fan following on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. As of now, she’s a part of BB16 and is also making headlines for her brewing romance with Shalin Bhanot on the show. And we won’t lie, we do like them together on the screen.

Now coming back to the topic, Tina Datta was once in a relationship with a guy who wasn’t from the entertainment industry. The actress in an interview back in the day opened up on her abusive relationship and how the guy would bash her up even in front of her friends.

In an interview with BT in 2019, Tina Datta said, “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically. I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to an extent that my confidence took a beating. I never wanted to go public with my relationship, but I feel that it’s time to speak up.”

This came as a shock to all her fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on Tina Datta being in an abusive relationship in the past? Tell us in the comments below.

