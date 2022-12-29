Saumya Tandon broke a lot of hearts when she quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai in August 2020. She wanted to try new things out and felt it was time to move on. While she’s been away from the screens for a while now, netizens have been regularly keeping a track of her social media. The latest photo-op witnesses her oozing her oomph and fans can’t get over it! Scroll below for all the details.

Fans who follow Saumya would know she’s been working out a lot lately. She loves Pilates and often shares her sessions on her Instagram handle. A lot of her time also goes into taking care of her baby boy, who she gave birth to in 2019. But looks like every new day is happier, healthier and hotter for our Gori mem!

As most know, Saumya Tandon played the role of Anita bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She was replaced by Nehha Pendse, who had to face a lot of backlash post replacing the actress. She may have left the show a while ago, but her fans continue to remember her as their Gori Mem. Owing to the same, her latest social media post is bombarded with BJGPH references.

Saumya Tandon made heads turn with her stunning black look. She wore a body-fitting jumpsuit with cutouts across the waist and the neck. She flaunted her toned midriff and pulled her hair in a puffy ponytail. Our favourite part of her look was the bold red lipstick that truly made her look sensuous.

Netizens couldn’t help but remember how their Gori mem has changed ever since Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

A user commented, “Vibhuti Be LIKE :baby aaj to ek dum chhila hua anda LG rhi ho kte 😂. Tiwari be like :bhabi ji ek dum hirni LG rhi h… Pr aap bhi kis lkbgge k hath LG gyi”

Another commented, “Jungli Billi”

“This pic reminds me of your bhabhi ji ghar par hai , black cat 😺 episode where you beat bad guys😂😂….meeowwwwww,” another commented.

A user reacted, “Bhabhi ji ghar per hen??”

Take a look at the viral picture ft Saumya Tandon below:

