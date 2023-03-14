The entertainment industry may seem very demanding at times. The actors and actresses are always under the pressure to look a certain way. Many prefer to have that curvaceous body and it seems like Bigg Boss 11 fame actress-model Arshi Khan is also among them. After the model was spotted at a Holi party there were rumours flying around that she must have undergone surgery to enhance her physical features. What physical features? You may wonder, for that, you need to scroll down to get all the details.

Arshi returned to the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan in season 14 too. She came as one of the challengers then. The actress has always been open about cosmetic surgery and stuff. But this time, details about her new surgery are coming through a source.

As per the report by ETimes, a source close to Arshi Khan revealed that the actress-model went to Dubai recently to get an enhanced hip. A source said, “Arshi has got hip augmentation done in Dubai. Recently she was travelling to the country and that’s when she opted out for the surgery. She is tight-lipped about the same but she has spoken about the same to only her close friends.”

Arshi Khan’s perception towards cosmetic surgeries is like a half-glass full. Previously also, she told the ETimes that it is about personal choice. As per the report earlier, speaking of lip fillers she said, “Getting surgery done to look good is a personal choice. But still today in our society people think it’s a crime and they make fun of it. I feel in metro cities 50% people go for it. And it is not bad. It’s a credit that we are enjoying the improved technologies. I have got lip fillers done and I’m really enjoying it. It’s fun.” She spoke about her lip fillers during her stint in Bigg Boss 14.

What are your thoughts on fillers and surgeries? Do you agree with Arshi Khan? Let us know in the comments.

