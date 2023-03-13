Ever since Uorfi Javed rose to fame with her appearance on the Bigg Boss OTT show, she never fails to grab attention. Time and again, the actress has become the talk of the town for good as well as shocking reasons. Uorfi, who never fails to surprise her with bizarre outfits, has often gotten in trouble for exposing her way too much on the streets. Early this year, the actress got into a heated argument with BJP leader Chitra Wagh who reportedly had filed a police complaint against the internet sensation.

The diva was recently in the news when she took to Twitter to reveal that no one was giving her a place to rest owing to her religion. She mentioned on social media that Muslims had problems with how she dressed, while Hindus had problems that she was Muslim.

A while back, Uorfi Javed took to Twitter to slam BJP Leader Chitra Wagh after she posted a video of her supporting a Shiv Sena leader over her morphed video, that’s all over the web. In the clip, she’s seen talking about and in favour of women who have always faced a tough time professionally. Soon after the clip surfaced on the web, Uorfi re-tweeted it and called her a ‘hypocrite.’

Uorfi Javed Tweeted, “Apna time bhool gayi jab Meri character par ungli utha rahi thi Meri kapdo ki wajah se , mujhe jail bhejne ki maang kar rahi thi . Khole Aam mera sar phodne ki dhamki di thi . Wah wah wah wah . Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai koi is aurat ko batao”

Chitra Wagh captioned her Tweet, “Sheetal…..you fight we all are with you This issue is not limited to Shital only, these things can happen to any woman working in politics in the future @MumbaiPolice. There is no appeal not to let these bastards go, but to find out who is the master of their work, before him.”

Apna time bhool gyi jab Meri character par until utha rahi thi Meri kapdo ki wajah se , mujhe jail bhejne ki maang kar rahi thi . Khole Aam mera sar phodne ki dhamki di thi . Wah wah wah wah . Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai koi is aurat ko batao https://t.co/YzCQVDXkcF — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 13, 2023

Earlier, Uorfi Javed’s lawyer had revealed that he filed a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to her on the public domain.”

