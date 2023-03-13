



Uorfi Javed has become a fashion icon now and people in the entertainment industry have started taking her style seriously. The actress has been paving the way for herself in showbiz and making a name that will go down in fashion history. Earlier today, Uorfi made a yet another unique appearance as she barely covered her b**bs with a piece of cloth and styled it with a beaded headgear which didn’t go well with the netizens who are trolling her for her latest fashion affair on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Uorfi enjoys a huge fan following among her fans, especially on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She often shares extraordinary fashion videos on the photo-sharing site giving style goals to her fans across the globe.

Talking about her latest appearance, Uorfi Javed has again caught the attention of netizens as she barely covered her b**bs with a piece of white cloth which by the way looked really s*xy on her and she paired it with matching pants.

She styled her look with a unique long blue-beaded headgear and well, that’s no surprise for her fans. Uorfi Javed never misses an opportunity to create something unique and make heads turn with her attire.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Uorfi’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Arey ye kiski shaadi ka decoration chura liya.”

Another user commented, “Chalo aakhirkar pata chala muh dikhane layak nahi bachi 😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Ye kya pagal wagal h.. isko mental hospital kyu nahi bhejte😂”

A fourth user commented, “Ye kis planet ka fashion hai😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Uorfi’s latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

